Cedarburg art sale to raise money for Ukraine relief

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg artists will be selling their work to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The Cedarburg Artists Guild will be displaying and selling its artwork at the Main Street Gallery at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62N546 Washington Avenue, from April 20 through July 12.

Proceeds from the art sales will go to UNICEF to help Ukrainians.

“We are hopeful that our art can somehow help the people of Ukraine at this most difficult time,” said Ellen Anderson, president of the Cedarburg Artist Guild, in a press release.

The sale is called "Blossoms," a nod to the national flower of Ukraine, a sunflower. The Cedarburg Artists Guild said in a release that the flower has become a symbol of solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

