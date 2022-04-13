Cavalier Johnson sworn in as 45th Mayor of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson became Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday during his inauguration ceremony, becoming the first elected African-American mayor of the city and the first new mayor in almost two decades.

Watch:

Johnson won the election against Bob Donovan with 72% of the vote, making him the first elected Black mayor of Milwaukee.

"I hope that all the black and brown boys and girls who wake up tomorrow, and they get ready for school - they do so knowing that we have shown here today - that no matter where you live, or how much or how little your parents make, and no matter the color of your skin - that in Milwaukee, there’s a place for you too," Johnson said after his win on April 6.

Johnson had been serving as Acting Milwaukee Mayor, a position he has held since former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigned from the position in December to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson has represented District 2 in the Milwaukee Common Council since 2016. He won reelection in 2020 and fellow council members chose him to become Common Council President. In Milwaukee, when a mayor resigns, the person who serves as Council President becomes Acting Mayor until an election selects a new mayor.

Johnson will now serve as mayor for the remaining two years of Barrett's term.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip