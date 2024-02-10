Catholic Memorial's Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame

WAUKESHA — The state's No. 1 Class of 2025 recruit is taking his talents to Notre Dame.

Catholic Memorial's Owen Strebig announced his decision Thursday afternoon in front of family, teammates, and friends.

Committed to the University of Notre Dame. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sMV43KEcx1 — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) February 8, 2024

The four-star offensive tackle was choosing between five different programs, including Wisconsin, Florida State, Miami and USC.

“Back in July, it was probably my third visit there," Strebig shared. "Leaving I was just like this is my home. I trust the staff. I loved the players I’d be around and from there on out I joked that everything was compared to Notre Dame."

Strebig visited Notre Dame six times during his recruiting process.

"Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Joe] Rudolph are building something really special, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”]

The Fighting Irish's 2025 recruiting class currently has 14 commitments.

Notre Dame also boast the No.1 overall recruiting class according to Rivals and 247Sports.

