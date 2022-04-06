Catalytic converter stolen from 2 Harambee community agency vehicles

MILWAUKEE — Thieves in the Harambee neighborhood recently stole the catalytic converter from two vehicles that belonged to a nonprofit organization that gives back to its neighborhood residents.

The catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles on the parking lot outside of the WestCare Wisconsin office location in the Historic King Drive district, according to a news release.

“Monday was just another day preparing to pick up food supplies to distribute at the E.A.T. Food Pantry for the week. Little did we know that heartless criminal(s) struck over the weekend to steal our vehicle catalytic converter," Travis Landry, Regional Vice President, said in a statement.

WestCare Wisconsin provides hope to those facing financial and food insecurity.

“Those vehicles drive our mission. From picking up donations to conducting mobile food drives, the vehicles are how it’s done,” Claudia Brewer, administrative coordinator for WestCare Wisconsin, said.

According to Landry, it will cost the organization more than $2,000 for each vehicle to be repaired.

“These vehicles are rolling throughout the city everyday of the week, in order to get done what we have to get done," Landry said. "WestCare Wisconsin isn’t going to let this setback keep them from serving the community."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Five at (414) 935-7250 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

