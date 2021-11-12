OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Almost exactly a year since they treated a cat that had been shot in the face, the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) is reporting another cat has lost his lower jaw from an apparent gunshot wound.

OAHS said the cat was found wandering in a rural area of Winnebago County. A Good Samaritan noticed an obvious injury to the cat's mouth and brought him to OAHS. After an immediate exam, OAHS said staff rushed him to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Appleton.

The cat's lower jaw was essentially gone, and the veterinarian said it looked as though he had been shot, OAHS said. X-rays showed buckshot lodged throughout his body. He had clearly been a victim of cruelty more than once.

Despite the trauma he had endured, OAHS said the cat was friendly and enjoyed gentle pets, and even tried to head-butt hands to solicit more attention. The staff named him Richie Cunningham for his easy-going personality and his distinct reddish fur.

Richie had surgery to remove the remaining bone fragments, dead tissue, and skin. OAHS said miraculously, he is able to drink and eat on his own. Richie is now in a foster home where he can rest and recover until he is ready for adoption.

Law enforcement has begun an investigation. OAHS reminds the public to always report any knowledge or suspicion of animal cruelty or neglect.

"Richie is such a nice cat and we can't imagine why anyone would have caused him such pain," OAHS said in a news release.

