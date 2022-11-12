Case High School teen with developmental disabilities charged after stabbing schoolmate

RACINE, Wis. — A Case High School teenager with developmental disabilities was charged after prosecutors say he stabbed another student, according to a criminal complaint.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after being accused of stabbing his 16-year-old schoolmate in the cafeteria on Tuesday. Police responded to the call at 1:10 p.m. A school resource officer and staff apprehended the student without incident following the stabbing.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy, who has developmental disabilities, took a knife from his home the morning of the incident. The boy told investigators he was "bullied a lot" and a "white kid keeps making fun of him and his family."

The boy allegedly said he got sick of the bullying and "stabbed the kid in the back with a knife." The complaint says he indicated he "can't control that his mind tells him to kill anyone that makes fun of him or his family."

Following the stabbing, the boy allegedly said his head was "going around in circles" and he ran away and threw the knife on the floor. The student told investigators he didn't want to hurt him.

The victim told police he went to the bathroom after eating lunch and it was only him and a boy he did not know, later identified as the defendant. The victim said after he was stabbed, he followed the boy out of the bathroom and screamed that he had just been stabbed, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the victim said it appeared the boy was going to stab him again by the way he was holding the knife.

An officer found a 10-inch kitchen knife with blood on it and glasses belonging to the defendant in the bathroom.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to online court records, the 15-year-old boy was given a $25,000 cash bond on Friday. He is due back in court for a competency hearing on Dec. 9.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip