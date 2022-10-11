Watch Now
Case High School goes into lockdown; student with weapon arrested

The Racine Unified School District said there will be an increased police presence at Case High School this week.
Case High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a student with a weapon, police say.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 17:50:51-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Case High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a student with a weapon, police say.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the school around 2:30 p.m, prompting an immediate lockdown.

The school resource officer was able to find and arrest the student without incident. It was confirmed the student had a weapon.

The Racine Unified School District said there will be an increased police presence at Case High School this week.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

