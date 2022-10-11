Case High School goes into lockdown; student with weapon arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Case High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a student with a weapon, police say.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the school around 2:30 p.m, prompting an immediate lockdown.

The school resource officer was able to find and arrest the student without incident. It was confirmed the student had a weapon.

The Racine Unified School District said there will be an increased police presence at Case High School this week.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

