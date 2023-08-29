Case High School employee accused of sexually assaulting teen student

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — An event staff employee at Case High School is accused of sexually assaulting a teen student.

Justin Jolen Lizama, 35, was charged Monday with one felony count of child enticement and one felony count of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint, the Mount Pleasant Police Department began an investigation in June regarding allegations of a relationship between Lizama and a 16-year-old student.

The student told investigators that in May she was sitting under a tree near the Delta Hotel after school when Lizama pulled up in his car. He asked if she was okay and if she would get into his car, the complaint says. The student told investigators she had nowhere to go since she was a runaway so she got in The complaint says "she was scared when she went into his car."

The two went to his home where they smoked marijuana. The teen told investigators she was unaware of what was in the marijuana but it caused her to be "out." Lizama then sexually assaulted her in his home.

The next morning, the complaint says the student still felt "a little high." Lizama dropped her off at the Delta Hotel, which the student believed was to prevent anyone from seeing them together.

The complaint says there were additional incidents involving "sexual activity" between the two. Investigators searched the teen's cell phone and recovered messages referencing what the student told authorities.

Lizama's cash bond was set at $50,000. He returns to court on Sept. 6 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 31 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.

