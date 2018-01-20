Carthage College offers special admission to Puerto Rico evacuees

KENOSHA -- Carthage College has announced that it will allow students who were displaced by Hurricane Maria to temporarily enroll in the spring 2018 semester.

Instead of paying tuition to Carthage, these students will continue to pay tuition to the school they attend in Puerto Rico while the island rebuilds from the destructive September storm, according to a news release.

These students will only be charged room and board if they choose to live on campus. The special admissions status recognizes that the students will eventually return to their original institutions on the island once repairs are complete.

Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions at Carthage, says the initiative aims to not only help students whose educational journeys have been interrupted, but also "to support the universities affected by last fall’s devastating hurricane.”

The deadline to apply for the spring term is February 7, and will be reviewed using Carthage's standard admissions criteria.