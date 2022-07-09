Carlos Santana postpones Milwaukee show after he collapsed during concert

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows, including in Milwaukee, after he collapsed on stage during a concert Tuesday night.

Santana collapsed on stage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township, Michigan on Tuesday. He was set to perform on Sunday at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

RELATED COVERAGE: Carlos Santana collapses on stage during concert, suffers heat exhaustion

"Earlier this week, Carlos Santana was taken from the stage due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration. All shows as planned beginning July 23rd of this month in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled," his website says.

According to his website, the next six shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire will be postponed due to his caution for his health.

The shows include the following:

July 8: Noblesville, Indiana

July 9: Cincinnati, Ohio

July 10: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 12: Rogers, Arkansas

July 15: Dallas, Texas

July 16: Woodlands, Texas

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, according to his website.

