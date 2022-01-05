Carnevor and GoFundMe raise thousands of dollars for 16-year-old killed while working at Burger King

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed while working at Burger King on Jan 2.

Niesha Harris Brazell was working at the Burger King on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee when a suspect tried to rob the place and ended up shooting her. Brazell later died from gunshot wounds, according to family and police.

Carnevor, a Milwaukee steakhouse, is hosting one of the fundraisers to help raise money for her family.

This murder of 16 yr old girl Niesha is heartbreaking. I'm selling seats to a @CarnevorMKE dinner for $1000 / each. Dinner will be wagyu & I'll donate thousands of $ of wine. I'll buy one ticket myself (need to sell 4 others). 100% of proceeds go to her family. Spread the word... — Omar Shaikh (@OmarMKE1) January 4, 2022

The restaurant originally tried to sell five dinner tickets for $1,000 each. However, they increased the number to 10 due to increase demand. All the proceeds will go to the family. In return, those who participate will be treated to a fancy dinner and various bottles of wine.

In addition to this fundraiser, the family has created their own GoFundMe as well.

