Carmen High School ranks top in Milwaukee, reports say

Carmen High School of Science and Technology currently ranks #1 in Milwaukee, according to U.S News.

U.S News ranks best high schools by college readiness, math and reading performance as well as other factors.

Carmen High School ranks top in Milwaukee and is the fifth-highest performing high school in Wisconsin regarding math and reading, college-level exams and graduation rates.

“Despite navigating the most challenging year in educational history, our students, families, teachers, and staff persevered and continued to strive together,” said Jennifer Lopez, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology CEO. “We are extremely proud of Carmen South and this achievement, reflective of the strength of our students, families, and staff.”

Following close behind Carmen's ranking is Reagan College Preparatory High in 2nd and King International in 3rd for Milwaukee's top schools.

