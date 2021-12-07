Carl the Kenosha Turkey dead after being hit by a car, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — Carl the Kenosha Turkey was killed Tuesday after being hit by a car, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The neighborhood turkey was fatally struck near Wilson and Pershing.

Carl has been dubbed the unofficial, official mascot of Kenosha. The community enjoyed snapping pictures of him when he was spotted roaming the area surrounding Pershing Blvd. The popular bird even has his own Facebook page, Carl the Kenosha Turkey.

Carl has stirred controversy in Kenosha, but has also been a source of light and positivity for residents.

As pictured by Kenosha police, Carl was a rule breaker, frequently jaywalking.

He has even been caught harassing members of the local post office.

The community staple has quite literally, been caught chasing everyone.

As the Kenosha community mourns the loss of Carl, Rustic Road Brewing Company said Tuesday that all chicken and vegetarian wings are half off all day Tuesday in memory of Carl.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip