Carjacking shooting: Milwaukee-area assistant pastor injured while driving for Uber

MILWAUKEE — A beloved Milwaukee-area assistant pastor was shot several times amid a carjacking while he was driving for Uber overnight on Oct. 9, according to our partners at 620 WTMJ.

WTMJ says Assistant Pastor Kevin Simmons was injured in the incident on the 5500 block of W. Custer Ave. around 2:40 a.m. It was believed Simmons was driving for Uber when a suspect attempted to carjack him, shooting him multiple times.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

WTMJ reports Simmons came out of surgery in stable condition. However, he is intubated and unable to speak. According to the victim's wife, she saw his head move when they put his sock on following the emergency operation, WTMJ says.

Miracle Temple says to be on the lookout for a dark green Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 193ZUG. The vehicle may appear black, but is dark green.

