Cardinal Stritch closing: Nearly 500 workers to lose their jobs

FOX POINT, Wis. — Nearly 500 workers will lose their jobs as Cardinal Stritch University prepares to permanently close at the end of May, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Earlier this month, President Dr. Dan Scholz announced the university will close on May 22. He noted fiscal realities, a downward enrollment trend, the pandemic, and the need for more resources for the shutdown, calling it a "no-win situation." The Catholic university is based in Fox Point and Glendale and has nearly 1,200 students.

The BizJournal reports that 476 workers will lose their jobs due to the closure, according to a notice filed with the state’s Department of Workforce Development. Layoffs are expected to begin June 20 in waves. The campus will close on or around Aug. 31. Some workers could stay beyond the closure date to finish wrapping up, the BizJournal says.

The memo says employees will be offered a smooth transition, such as reaching out to other institutions for job openings. The BizJournal reports that all affected workers will be provided 60 days of notice.

Tax filings show Cardinal Stritch had 1,662 workers in July 2013 and by 2020, its employee base was 666.

As for students affected by the closure, academic services will be provided this summer to a limited number of students so they can reach their graduation requirements. For current students, Cardinal Stritch is finalizing partnerships with local colleges and universities so they can continue their studies.

New students who are yet to enroll will be helped to transition to another school.

The university will host its last commencement ceremony on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

The private university was founded in 1937 and celebrated its 85th anniversary last July.

