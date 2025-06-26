Car strikes bicycle, killing 12-year-old near library in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A child is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Green Lake on Wednesday morning.
Multiple makeshift memorials have now formed in memory of 12-year-old Emmet Zodrow.
His mother, Angela Zodrow, tells NBC 26 her son left Walk the Dog hot dog restaurant on his bike Wednesday morning before the crash.
Angela Zodrow spoke with NBC 26's Pari Apostolakos off camera near one of the memorials for her son, which formed outside the library on Hill Street, where the crash happened.
Green Lake police say a 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. after a driver went up over the curb while trying to pull into an angled parking spot.
The car struck Emmet, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk.
Authorities say Emmet was taken to Ripon Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Watch the broadcast story here:
Police say the crash is under investigation.
Caestecker Public Library announced on its social media page that the library would be closing for the rest of the day Wednesday, canceling a scheduled event.
The other makeshift memorial for Emmet is at the hot dog restaurant, Walk the Dog, which Angela's family owns.
