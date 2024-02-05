Car stolen at Kwik Trip with children inside, police say

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating the report of a car being stolen from a Kwik Trip with two children inside.

According to police, the incident happened at 11:24 a.m., at a Kwik Trip near 27th & College Avenue, on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Police say the victim's car had two children inside of it when it was stolen.

Shortly after the vehicle was stolen, police say it was found abandoned, along with the children inside who were unharmed.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information related to it, you are asked to contact Detective Ben Lockwood at 414-766-7627.

