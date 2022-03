MILWAUKEE — Police say a three-vehicle crash forced one of the cars to smash into a business at 51st and Burleigh, causing part of the building to crumple Thursday morning.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that no major injuries were reported. The crash happened around 9:18 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip