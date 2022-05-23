Car hits dump truck filled with aggregate, 2 injured in Dodge Co.

RUBICON, Wis. — A driver crossed over the middle of the road and smashed into a dump truck heading in the opposite direction that was filled with aggregate stone materials, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to flip over, spilling the aggregate onto the roadway. The initial vehicle also hit two other cars.

The driver of the dump truck, a 42-year-old Rubicon man, was brought to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the initial vehicle, a 55-year-old Palmyra woman, suffered non life threatening injuries.

The crash closed County Highway P between County Highway NP and Butler Road, just north of Rubicon, for several hours as crews removed wreckage from the crash and the aggregate. The initial report of a crash came in around 8 a.m. Lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m.

