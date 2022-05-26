Car hits deer, prompts full freeway closure on I-43 northbound

MILWAUKEE — A car hit a deer, prompting a full freeway closure on I-43 northbound on Wednesday.
It happened near Capitol Drive around 7:40 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m. the freeway was still closed.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says traffic is being diverted off at Keefe Avenue.
MCSO says the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
