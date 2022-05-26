Watch
Car hits deer, prompts full freeway closure on I-43 northbound

A car hit a deer, prompting a full freeway closure on I-43 northbound on Wednesday.
Posted at 9:36 PM, May 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A car hit a deer, prompting a full freeway closure on I-43 northbound on Wednesday.

It happened near Capitol Drive around 7:40 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m. the freeway was still closed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says traffic is being diverted off at Keefe Avenue.

MCSO says the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

