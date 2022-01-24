Car hits 2 on-duty Milwaukee firefighters while shoveling snow

MILWAUKEE — Two on-duty Milwaukee firefighters were hit by a car Monday morning while shoveling snow in front of a fire department station, MFD said in a Tweet.

At the moment, it's unknown what the extent of the injuries are or what has happened to the driver of the car. The Tweet did not mention which department this happened at.

MFD will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with more updates on the situation.

2 on-duty @MilFireDept FFs struck while shoveling snow in front of an MFD station this AM - a civilian vehicle left the road, struck them, and then the station. Chief @alipski1 will speak to this, 2:30pm TODAY, at MFD's Admin (711 W Wells, 3rd Floor) - press release coming soon. — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) January 24, 2022

