Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car hits 2 on-duty Milwaukee firefighters while shoveling snow

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
milwaukee fire department
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:03:08-05

MILWAUKEE — Two on-duty Milwaukee firefighters were hit by a car Monday morning while shoveling snow in front of a fire department station, MFD said in a Tweet.

At the moment, it's unknown what the extent of the injuries are or what has happened to the driver of the car. The Tweet did not mention which department this happened at.

MFD will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with more updates on the situation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku