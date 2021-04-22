Car fleeing from Milwaukee police crashes into building

Milwaukee police officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the 2700 block of W. Townsend St. at approximately 2:43 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

Police say the driver of the vehicle disregarded a flashing red traffic light and nearly struck another vehicle that was traveling south on 27th St.

Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights along with a siren.

According to police, the driver refused to stop and fled. A vehicle pursuit was initiated and lasted just over 3.1 miles.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a building on the 3200 block of N. 11th St.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed that no one inside the building was injured.

