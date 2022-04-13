Car drives into building causing gas leak near 21st and National; 4 in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — Four people are in critical condition after a car drove into a building and struck a gas line near 21st and National Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) tells TMJ4 News that there are multiple patients.

TMJ4

The incident began at 8:40 p.m. when the car crashed into the building. The car took out gas lines in the building and an electric pole. The building is being evacuated.

The four patients in critical condition had to be extricated from the vehicle, officials say.

TMJ4

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip