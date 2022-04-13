Watch
Car drives into building causing gas leak near 21st and National; 4 in critical condition

Four people are in critical condition after a car drove into a building and struck a gas line near 21st and National Tuesday evening.
Posted at 9:29 PM, Apr 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Four people are in critical condition after a car drove into a building and struck a gas line near 21st and National Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) tells TMJ4 News that there are multiple patients.

The incident began at 8:40 p.m. when the car crashed into the building. The car took out gas lines in the building and an electric pole. The building is being evacuated.

The four patients in critical condition had to be extricated from the vehicle, officials say.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.


