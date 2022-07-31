Car crashes into Waukesha apartment

The Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department were called to scene on Saturday after a car struck the side of a an apartment building.

Both departments, the Fire Marshal and the Special Services Team responded to the Sunset Apartments. The building was assessed for structural damage and two people were displaced due to the damage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

The fire department issued a statement reminding drivers to always be aware of your surroundings while driving.

"The Waukesha Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens to always be alert and attentive for moving vehicles when in or near a parking lot," the department said. "Additionally, we would like to remind our citizens of the importance of staying clear of an emergency scene until our crews can assure there are no further hazards."

