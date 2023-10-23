Car crashes into Walker's Point wine bar, owners rebuilding

MILWAUKEE — A Walker's Point wine and spirits shop is temporarily closed after someone drove a car through the building early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video from Thelma Carol Wine Merchants shows a car crash through their windows on the north side of the store. Wine, furniture, and glass is seen flying into the air. The owners said it all happened around 2 a.m.

While the insurance isn’t coming until later this week, owner Jerel Hall and co-owner Rebecca Button said there is thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“For every broken bottle, busted piece of furniture, brick we have to lay, there are two or three things to be grateful for out of this. We’re choosing to focus on those,” Hall said.

The surveillance video also showed people get out of the vehicle and flee the scene. Police showed up shortly after to investigate.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to see if a suspect has been arrested. They did not immediately respond.

Thelma Carol Wine Merchants opened in July of 2022.

Within hours of the crash, the owners received dozens of messages from the community, many even stopping by the store.

“It’s really devastating to see this happen so early on. Everyone loves it here,” Jenny O’Boyle, a friend, said.

The shop is located off a roundabout that Hall said is often a source of problems.

“This is not an isolated incident. That roundabout that they were going through is notorious for being an incredibly dangerous place,” Hall explained.

He said he wishes the city would address the road.

“I just hope something happens before it becomes not just a building that a car crashes into. We want to continue to grow and thrive, and in order for that to happen, something needs to be done about that roundabout.”

The owners said the building is stable and that they hope to reopen in a few weeks.

