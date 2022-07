SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A car drove into a house near 17th and Chestnut in South Milwaukee on Sunday.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, it happened around 8 p.m. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.

Submitted A car drove into a house near 17th and Chestnut in South Milwaukee on Sunday.

A 65-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

Police believe speed to be a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

