Car crashes into school bus during police chase in Milwaukee, according to officials

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 29, 2023
MILWAUKEE — During a police chase, a car crashed into a school bus in Milwaukee on Wednesday pushing the bus onto its side, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The crash happened near 76th and Capitol. No children were on the bus, according to officials. The bus driver did not have serious injuries according to MFD.

It's unclear what caused the chase or if the suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident.

