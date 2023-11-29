Car crashes into school bus during police chase in Milwaukee, according to officials

MILWAUKEE — During a police chase, a car crashed into a school bus in Milwaukee on Wednesday pushing the bus onto its side, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The crash happened near 76th and Capitol. No children were on the bus, according to officials. The bus driver did not have serious injuries according to MFD.

It's unclear what caused the chase or if the suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip