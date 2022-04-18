Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car crashes into pole, causes power outages in Caledonia

278856622_421489403315427_5690835826262026221_n.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/CaledoniaFireDepartment?__cft__[0]=AZUr0Rvu-1nH_pmNjuaHcwNtb65bD57bpK-2o_DWuSD-BrZsq4A31fkxYU1yDTiZNDU6X8UNTBw8G4QTDCDKqVMD2-Y_RFCxQs6FvChHC_FomY2UwCal2xWrnFTMQUNkS-isHw3Dpk6EkDwhiMpsdd8l&amp;__tn__=-UC*F">Caledonia Fire Department</a>
Scene of the crash early Monday.
278856622_421489403315427_5690835826262026221_n.jpg
Posted at 8:03 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:43:45-04

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A driver fled the scene after crashing a car into a power line overnight, cutting power to residents of Caledonia in Racine County, according to their fire department.

The Caledonia Fire Department posted to social media that some people lost power early Monday morning and they believe it is because of the crash.

If anyone knows anything about the crash, they are asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department.

We Energies' outage map reported a minor outage in the area of Caledonia, citing a vehicle accident just after 2 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule