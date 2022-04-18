Car crashes into pole, causes power outages in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A driver fled the scene after crashing a car into a power line overnight, cutting power to residents of Caledonia in Racine County, according to their fire department.

The Caledonia Fire Department posted to social media that some people lost power early Monday morning and they believe it is because of the crash.

If anyone knows anything about the crash, they are asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department.

We Energies' outage map reported a minor outage in the area of Caledonia, citing a vehicle accident just after 2 a.m.

