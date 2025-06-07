Car crashes into gas station sign at end of pursuit; Milwaukee man arrested

CITY OF MANITOWOC, Wis. — A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested after a police pursuit that reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour near the City of Manitowoc Friday evening, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Officers first saw the SUV driving erratically on I-43 near Rockwood Rd., but after attempting to stop the car, the driver would not pull over and authorities pursued.

According to a post by MCSO, the chase reached speeds between 90 and 110 miles per hour and after exiting the interstate near Highway V at Hillcrest Rd., the car crashed into a Shell gas station sign.

The driver fled the scene, but deputies searched the area and eventually found and arrested him. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital then later booked in the Manitowoc County Jail after receiving medical clearance.

He is facing local charges of fleeing an officer and two counts of bail jumping. The 23-year-old also has two active warrants out of Milwaukee County, according to MCSO.

The Manitowoc County Join Dispatch, the Wisconsin State Patrol, HWY 42 Garage and the Manitowoc Fire Department assisted on the call.

