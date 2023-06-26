Man, 2 children injured in car crash near 76th and Florist; 1 arrested for license violation

MILWAUKEE — A man and two children were injured in a three-vehicle crash near 76th and Florist around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to Milwaukee police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Florist attempted to make a left turn on 76th Street when it collided with a second vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The collision caused the vehicles to collide with a third vehicle.

The driver of the turning vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in that vehicle, a three-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, had to be extricated. They were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for license violation.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

