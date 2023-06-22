Watch Now
Car catches fire near Olga Village apartments in Walker's Point

Crews responded near 8th and Washington in Milwaukee on Thursday June 22
Car catches fire in Milwaukee on Thursday
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 09:42:58-04

MILWAUKEE — A car caught fire near the Olga Village apartment building near 8th and Washington in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

A TMJ4 News employee found Milwaukee firefighters battling the burning vehicle. Smoke from the blaze could be seen from a distance.

TMJ4 News will update this report when we hear from officials on what happened.

