Captain's Picks for Ryder Cup announced

WHISTLING STRAITS — Steve Stricker announced the captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup at a news conference Wednesday.
Cool moment as @stevestricker speaks with Herb Kohler before @RyderCupUSA presser #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/NhKSYPl29F— Lance Allan (@lanceallan) September 8, 2021
Included on that list are:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tony Finau
- Xander Schauffele
- Jordan Spieth
- Harris English
- Daniel Berger
.@stevestricker: “super excited for those top 6.”— SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) September 8, 2021
There were six automatic qualifiers including:
- Collin Morikawa
- Dustin Johnson
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
The Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 24 and continues until Sept. 26. TMJ4 will broadcast the event.