Captain's Picks for Ryder Cup announced

TMJ4
Posted at 9:10 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 10:17:52-04

WHISTLING STRAITS — Steve Stricker announced the captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup at a news conference Wednesday.

Included on that list are:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Tony Finau
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Harris English
  • Daniel Berger

There were six automatic qualifiers including:

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Patrick Cantlay

The Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 24 and continues until Sept. 26. TMJ4 will broadcast the event.

