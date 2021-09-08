Captain's Picks for Ryder Cup announced

WHISTLING STRAITS — Steve Stricker announced the captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup at a news conference Wednesday.

Included on that list are:

Scottie Scheffler

Tony Finau

Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth

Harris English

Daniel Berger

.@stevestricker: “super excited for those top 6.”

His Captain’s picks are: pic.twitter.com/kGyQ5IoiJG — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) September 8, 2021

There were six automatic qualifiers including:

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

The Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 24 and continues until Sept. 26. TMJ4 will broadcast the event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip