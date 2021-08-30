Watch
Cantlay takes final automatic spot on US Ryder Cup team

Nick Wass/AP
Patrick Cantlay, left, reacts after sinking his putt on the 18th green as Bryson DeChambeau, right, lines up his putt during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 16:00:26-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has earned a spot in his first Ryder Cup. His victory in the BMW Championship gave him final automatic spot for the U.S. team.

The other five are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. There wasn't much drama in the final qualifying event. Steve Stricker gets six captain's picks after the Tour Championship next week. Cantlay was sure to be a pick. Tony Finau was at No. 6 until Cantlay knocked him out. He figures to be a pick, too. The big winner was Patrick Reed. He gets to play next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

