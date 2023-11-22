Cantaloupes linked to Salmonella, four people in Wisconsin infected

At least four people in four Wisconsin counties have become ill due to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to cantaloupes. Two of those people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shared Tuesday:

"Several cantaloupes and cantaloupe-containing products have been recalled recently due to suspicion of Salmonella contamination, including:



Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label that says “Malichita”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” sold between October 16 and October 23.

ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between October 27 and October 31."

DHS is advising anyone who purchased recalled cantaloupe products not to eat them and throw them away, as well as any food that may be packaged with the cantaloupe, such as fruit salad.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days. If you're experiencing any symptoms, contact a doctor immediately.

For more information about affected products and where they were sold, visit DHS's website.

