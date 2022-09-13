Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October

HARTFORD, Wis. — A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy, located at 2770 East Sumner Street.

According to Canna Bloom Farmacy, there will be over 20 vendors supplying a wide range of legal hemp-derived products, as well as glass artwork, CBD honey, Delta 8 THC vape carts, and fresh baked edibles. There will also be live music, movie screenings, and food trucks in the parking lot.

The farmer's market will raise money for Family Promise of Washington County, a homeless shelter in West Bend. A donation will grant you 20% off in the store and admission to the event is free.

For the events schedule and further information on the 420 Farmer's Market, visit Canna Bloom Farmacy's website.

