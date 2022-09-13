Watch Now
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October

There will be over 20 vendors supplying a wide range of legal hemp-derived products.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 18: A bowl of medicinal marijuana is displayed in a booth at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. The two day Cannabis and Hemp Expo features speakers, retailers selling medical marijuana smoking paraphernalia and a special tent available for medical marijuana card holders to smoke their medicine. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 15:45:06-04

HARTFORD, Wis. — A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy, located at 2770 East Sumner Street.

According to Canna Bloom Farmacy, there will be over 20 vendors supplying a wide range of legal hemp-derived products, as well as glass artwork, CBD honey, Delta 8 THC vape carts, and fresh baked edibles. There will also be live music, movie screenings, and food trucks in the parking lot.

The farmer's market will raise money for Family Promise of Washington County, a homeless shelter in West Bend. A donation will grant you 20% off in the store and admission to the event is free.

For the events schedule and further information on the 420 Farmer's Market, visit Canna Bloom Farmacy's website.

