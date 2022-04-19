Cannabis Exposition returns to Wisconsin Center in June

MILWAUKEE — The second annual Wisconsin Cannabis Exposition will return to the Wisconsin Center on Saturday, June 4.

There will be over 140 exhibitors, six panel discussions covering health and medical benefits, how to make money in the current Cannabis environment, and how to set up a marijuana business for whenever it becomes legal in Wisconsin.

Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin. There is a public hearing Wednesday in Madison for a proposal to legalize medical marijuana.

Officials say there were over 3,100 attendees in 2020's expo. They expect a larger crowd this year.

Guests will have a chance to sample and purchase products, attend presentations from leading experts in the industry, and network with other cannabis enthusiasts.

You must be at least 18 to attend the expo and at least 21 to accept samples of smokeable products.

Vaping, dabbing and smoking is now allowed in or on site of the event.

Tickets for this event are available now. 4/20 Day tickets will be on sale for $15 for one-day-only on Wednesday. General Admission tickets are $20 and will be sold through June 3. Tickets will be available at the door for $30, while supplies last. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

