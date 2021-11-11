Candy Corners Lane returns to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Corners of Brookfield town center announced its holiday lineup for this season on Wednesday.

The Candy Corners Lane, a collection of giant holiday light displays, will debut on Nov. 27. The displays will have over 4,000 feet of lights, with additional attractions including a giant walk-through gingerbread house and a huge candy cane arch.

Holiday events this year also include a live performance by Ocean Rush at The Corners on Black Friday, Nov. 26, which runs from 4-6 p.m. Habitat for Humanity’s seventh annual Gingerbread Build will take place at Von Maur on Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., with hand-built gingerbread houses up for display, and visitors can vote on their favorites.

Other holiday activities include the Letters to Santa mailbox returning, starting on Nov. 24, and caroling every week.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this holiday season with the first-ever Candy Corners Lane,” said Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at The Corners of Brookfield. “We love bringing the community together to spread holiday cheer, with this year bringing over a month of holiday experience.”

More information on Candy Corners Lane and other events can be found on The Corners of Brookfield website .

