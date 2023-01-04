Candy Cane Lane raises over $134K for childhood cancer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Candy Cane Lane opened for the season Nov. 25 and ran through Dec. 25 in West Allis.

Residents of more than 300 homes decorated their houses and lawns with candy canes in an effort to raise money for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund.

On Tuesday, organizers announced $134,531 was raised this year for the MACC Fund. Every penny that was collected will go towards childhood cancer and related blood disorder research.

The MACC Fund thanked all of its donors, volunteers, residents, and committee members for their hard work this year.

Our heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make @CandyCaneLaneWI a huge success in 2022! $134,531 raised for childhood cancer & related blood disorders research! Donors, volunteers, residents, and committee members—we are so grateful for everyone!! 🎗🤝🎄💙🥰 https://t.co/lQ9hYRu3aI — MACC Fund (@maccfund) January 3, 2023

The tradition has been going on since 1984 when a group got together and decorated their trees like candy canes, in honor of a neighborhood child who was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, the tradition has only grown.

Last year was the second-highest fundraising year, with more than $158,000 raised for the MACC Fund.

Candy Cane Lane was bordered by Montana Ave., Oklahoma Ave., 96th Street, and 92nd Street.

