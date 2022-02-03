MILWAUKEE — Winter in Wisconsin isn't just about staying inside to keep warm. Believe it or not, it's also about taking walks and enjoying our snow covered grounds.

Returning this year is the Urban Candlelight Hike through Three Bridges Park in Milwaukee hosted by the Urban Ecology Center. It will happen Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Three Bridges portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail will be lit up with gorgeous candles to create a magical night for some hardy hikers brave enough to take on the cold.

Afterwards, you can reward yourself with campfires, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, drinks and other special activities.

This is a free event; however, if you want to enjoy the food and drink, you will need to buy a Fun Pass. It gives you access to the food section. The cost is $10 for individuals or $20 for families.

The Urban Candlelight Hike is a good way to enjoy an urban landscape and nature at the same time.

