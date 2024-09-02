Campaign staffer, reporter hurt in crash during Tim Walz's visit to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A campaign staffer suffered a broken arm and a reporter is feared to have a concussion after a crash between campaign and press vehicles during Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's visit to Milwaukee.

The crash happened on 794 North while the press pool was headed to Laborfest at the Summerfest grounds, where Walz was scheduled to speak.

Watch: Gov. Tim Walz returns to Milwaukee for appearance at Laborfest:

In addition to the other injuries, a couple of reporters had scrapes and bruises, and one reporter had a bloody nose, according to the press pool.

Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash, the pool says.

Gov. Walz and his wife Gwen were not involved in the crash.

