Camp Rise program helping Milwaukee's youth give back to community

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of Milwaukee boys got to work painting a new mural going up in the Amani neighborhood.

They are a part of Camp Rise, an Earn and Learn initiative developed by the City of Milwaukee, Voices of the Elders, and Milwaukee Public Schools.

The camp is a free summer program for youth ages 10-13. The seven-week camp includes job readiness training, career exploration, and projects beautifying Milwaukee. Romell Greer is the director for Camp Rise.

“Yes, they’re 10-13, but one thing we want to do is start them early. We want to be able to get them ready to get out in the workforce,” Greer said.

Along with giving back, a huge goal of the camp is to teach kids financial literacy. The kids get paid $40 a day to learn and give back to their community.

This year, the camp has 250 participants. For kids like DeAnthony Roaf, the money is going to good use.

“I like how they teach us to save our money instead of spending it all,” Roaf said. “This year I’m trying to save up, buy some clothes, and if I have some money left over, then I’ll buy some stuff I want.”

On some days, the camp cleans local parks. Other days, they get involved with community projects like a mural in Cawker Park, paying tribute to Milwaukee-born musician Al Jurreau.

“These young people have given up their summers,” Greer said. “This is about the young people coming in to build a better Milwaukee. This is what they are. This is them. This is what Milwaukee looks like.”

The kids are mentored by counselors, many of whom are part of Voices of the Elders (VOTE), a group working with MPS and other community groups.

“They’ve become my grandchildren and I will follow them constantly. Seeing how they’re doing in school, reaching out, and anything else to assist them,” Hassiem Babatu, a counselor, said.

After the kids pass through Camp Rise, the counselors hope they continue on to Employee Milwaukee’s Earn & Learn program for youth ages 14-24.

This year is full, however. Greer said applications for next year should open in spring 2024. For more information, you can visit their website.

