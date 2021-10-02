Watch
Camp Randall Stadium's field to be named in honor of Barry Alvarez

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: The Wisconsin Badgers marching band performs before the college football game against the Troy Trojans at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin is honoring former head football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez by naming Camp Randall Stadium's field after him.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the announcement during an event on Friday. The field will get the new name starting in the 2022 season.

Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez reacts along the sideline during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Stanford, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"Barry Alvarez has had an immeasurable impact on the UW-Madison campus and beyond in the state and in college sports. This type of career deserves recognition at the highest level," said Blank.

Alvarez will also be honored on Saturday during the Badger's important game against Michigan.

After a decades-long career, Alvarez retired from the UW last June.

Alvarez spent 32 years at UW-Madison and served 18 years as director of athletics.

Alvarez is just one of 16 coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at one school. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

As head of the athletic department, he led the team to success, winning a combined 16 team national titles and 73 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.

In 2010, Alvarez was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

