Calling all ice fishers! Stranded pelican with broken wing in Wisconsin is in need of fish

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. — Wildlife In Need Center is calling on all ice fishers in Wisconsin for help with its newest patient!

An American White Pelican is in need of fish after suffering a broken wing and becoming stranded in Wisconsin.

The wildlife rehabilitation center said the pelican has been on Bass Lake in Muskego with a broken wing for the last three months. He evaded capture by going into the water that wasn't iced over. He was eventually caught and is now in safety and warmth.

However, this guy is in need of some fish! Wildlife In Need Center said the fish should be eight inches or smaller.

Pelicans have the largest beak of any other North American bird and can eat more than four pounds of fish a day!

"Please think of us while you're out braving our Wisconsin winters and ice fishing! And please share with any fishers in your life," Wildlife In Need Center posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

You can reach the center by calling (262) 965-3090. The center is located at W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road in Oconomowoc.

