California man accused of threatening Kiel school staff arrested

KIEL (NBC 26) — A California man accused of threatening to kill a staff member of the Kiel school district is now under arrest.

Kiel Police said Tuesday that agents from the FBI's field office in San Diego arrested a 34-year-old man from Oceanside, Calif. The FBI has been assisting Kiel Police investigating threats made against the Kiel Area School District.

Police said the California arrest is not connected to the recent bomb threats made against Kiel schools and city buildings. Police said authorities continue to investigate other threats made against school staff.

Kiel schools and school staff began receiving threats after news of an ongoing Title IX investigation against three Kiel Middle School students received widespread attention. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys said their students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.

Several events in Kiel, including the Memorial Day parade, were canceled due to security concerns. School learning has been moved to virtual for the remainder of the school year and Kiel school buildings are vacant.

In an email message to families sent earlier this week, Kiel School District Administrator Brad Ebert said high school graduation has been delayed at this time. Additionally, summer school and field trips for the remainder of the year will be canceled.

Kiel Police said both state and federal departments continue to assist local police with the investigation.