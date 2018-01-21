Caledonia police looking for man who struck squad car twice

CALEDONIA – Police in Caledonia are looking for the man who they say intentionally struck a squad car twice then took off.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Douglas Avenue in Racine.

Police say the man backed into the squad car during a traffic stop -- then internationally struck it a second time. He eventually stopped and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call Caledonia Police at: (262) 835-4423 extension 139.