Caledonia officer injured after squad crashes, rolls, and catches fire

RACINE COUNTY — A Caledonia Police Officer is recovering from minor injuries after his squad rolled over and caught fire in the Village of Caledonia on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Douglas Ave near Harvest Lane just after 2:30pm.

Officials say the officer was attempting to catch up to a vehicle that was traveling 90mph in a 45mph zone.

The officer activated his lights and sirens and after passing multiple vehicles that yielded to the squad a white SUV traveling in the same direction attempted to turn left in the path of the squad, causing a crash.

The impact caused the squad car to roll onto its roof in the ditch and a fire started in the engine compartment - eventually spreading to the rest of the vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

Luckily, a number of good Samaritans were able to help the officer free himself from the vehicle before the fire spread to inside the car.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the white SUV reported any injuries from the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash due to law enforcement's involvement.

Caledonia Police would like to thank all the bystanders on the scene who helped.

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at (262)835-4423 and ask to speak to Detective Chad Zoltak.

