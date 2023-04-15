Caledonia man charged, accused of trying to hit utility flagger with his truck

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A 19-year-old Caledonia man is facing 12.5 years in prison after he allegedly tried to hit a utility flagger with his truck, according to our partners at the Racine County Eye.

Trevor Bolin is accused of driving his truck directly at the flagger, causing the person to jump into a ditch to avoid being hit. Bolin was charged Thursday in Racine County with a single felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Racine County Eye reports that a construction crew was working on a bridge on Highway G near 51st Street on Wednesday. Bolin allegedly was traveling eastbound through the construction zone. A criminal complaint says one of the flaggers, who was directing traffic, stepped into the road and waved their hands at Bolin to slow down. Instead, Bolin is accused of speeding ahead toward the flagger. The flagger, who jumped into the ditch, estimated Bolin missed them by a foot or so at speeds of 50 to 55 miles per hour, the Racine County Eye reports.

The two flaggers allegedly followed Bolin to a residence and when Bolin saw them, he flipped them off. The complaint says Bolin told police he didn't realize how fast he was driving and that the flagger was being dramatic.

Bolin posted his $10,000 cash bail. He returns to court on April 19 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 12.5 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

