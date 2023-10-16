Caitlin Clark drops triple double as Iowa shatters women's basketball attendance record

In Today's Talker: Iowa set a new attendance record for women's basketball.

It was part of their "Crossover at Kinnick" event on Sunday.

More than 55,000 people packed the football stadium to watch the team play DePaul.

That number almost doubled the previous record of 29,000 set in 2002 in the NCAA Women's National Championship Game.

The Hawkeyes beat DePaul 94 to 72, thanks to a triple double from Caitlin Clark, the reigning National Player of the Year.

