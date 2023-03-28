Café Benelux closes for the evening after awning fire; cause unknown

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire under the awning of Cafe Benelux on Monday.

Crews responded to the restaurant, located at 346 N. Broadway in downtown Milwaukee, around 4:30 p.m. Crews were able to put the fire out in five minutes.

We Energies and the Health Department were notified. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant shared on social media that it was closed for the remainder of the evening, but will reopen Tuesday morning.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TMJ4 News reached out to Cafe Benelux for more information.

Stolen car chase: Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers, crashing into pole

Madison Goldbeck | March 27, 2023

A man was arrested after leading Milwaukee police on a chase in a stolen car, exchanging gunfire with officers, and crashing into a pole.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pursuit of a stolen car began shortly before 5 p.m. near 50th and Chambers on Monday.

During the chase, a person in the vehicle fired at pursuing officers near 75th and Marion. Two officers returned fire.

At this time, police say no one was struck and there was no property damage. However, the investigation is ongoing.

According to TMJ4 crews who responded to the scene, there was a Milwaukee police squad car with several bullet holes in the windshield.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man lost control of the stolen car and struck a pole near 34th and Capitol. He was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The officers were placed on administrative duty.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

