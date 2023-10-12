Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

C-viche to close its Bay View location, staff moving to Shorewood restaurant

Bay View staff will now be relocated to the Shorewood restaurant while C-viche ventures out to look for a new location.
C-VICHE
JOSH MITELMAN | HBJ | MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL
C-VICHE
Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:21:12-04

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Latin American restaurant "C-viche" announced it will be closing its location in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Oct. 22.

The restaurant opened its Bay View location in 2016. Last year, it opened a second location in Shorewood on Oakland Ave. Bay View staff will now be relocated to the Shorewood restaurant while C-viche ventures out to look for a new location.

In the announcement, C-viche staff thanked its costumers for their support throughout the last few years.

The owners of C-viche also own the Kompali taqueria business.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device