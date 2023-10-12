C-viche to close its Bay View location, staff moving to Shorewood restaurant

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Latin American restaurant "C-viche" announced it will be closing its location in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Oct. 22.

The restaurant opened its Bay View location in 2016. Last year, it opened a second location in Shorewood on Oakland Ave. Bay View staff will now be relocated to the Shorewood restaurant while C-viche ventures out to look for a new location.

In the announcement, C-viche staff thanked its costumers for their support throughout the last few years.

The owners of C-viche also own the Kompali taqueria business.

